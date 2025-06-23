Godrej Properties Clocks ₹2,000 Crore in Sales from North Bengaluru Project Launch

Godrej Properties said it has recorded sales exceeding ₹2,000 crore from the launch of the first phase of Barca @ Godrej MSR City in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, making it one of the most successful project launches in North Bengaluru in recent memory.

The project, launched in April 2025, attracted strong buyer interest due to a mix of location advantages, modern amenities, and community-driven design.

Located near Kempegowda International Airport and connected via NH 44, Bellary Road, and upcoming metro infrastructure, Devanahalli has emerged as a prime residential destination in the city’s northern corridor.

The development includes expansive green spaces, sunlit terraces, and a 1.5 lakh sq. ft. clubhouse designed to accommodate wellness, leisure, work, and social activities under one roof. Godrej MSR City has a total developable potential of around 5.6 million sq. ft., with a significant portion of inventory still to be launched over the coming phases.

According to Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, the overwhelming response signals a shift in consumer preference toward “communities that combine lifestyle, connectivity, and long-term livability.”

In a separate development, the company said it has acquired approximately 16 acres of land in Upper Kharadi, Pune a fast-developing micro-market in West India. The newly acquired Pune land parcel offers a developable potential of 2.5 million sq. ft., with a projected revenue potential of ₹3,100 crore.

This project will primarily cater to the premium housing segment, along with dedicated high-street retail spaces, the company said in a filing. With these back-to-back launches and acquisitions, Godrej Properties continues to deepen its footprint across India’s high-growth urban clusters.