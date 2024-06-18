iifl-logo
HAL gets RFP for 156 light combat helicopters

18 Jun 2024 , 01:21 PM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has announced that the Union Defence Ministry has issued an RFP for 156 light combat helicopters. Of these 156 helicopters, 90 are for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force.

HAL disclosed this information in a stock exchange filing under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

At the time of writing, share of HAL were trading at ₹5472 which is a 5.22% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 181% in the last one year, and 93% since the beginning of the year.

In April, the Defence Ministry issued a tender to HAL for 97 LCA Mk-1A Tejas jets for the Indian Air Force. The Tejas jets, costing around ₹67,000 Crore, are used for air combat, offensive air support, reconnaissance, and anti-ship operations.

In November, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of these 97 Tejas jets and a proposal to upgrade the IAF’s Su-30 fighter fleet by HAL. In March, the Defence Ministry signed an ₹8,073 Crore contract with HAL for 34 Dhruv Mk-III helicopters for the Indian Army (25 helicopters) and the Coast Guard (9 helicopters).

