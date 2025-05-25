iifl-logo
HBL Engineering Q4 Profit Drops 23% to ₹51.3 Crore

25 May 2025 , 11:52 PM

HBL Engineering Ltd posted its Q4 FY25 results on Saturday, May 24 with the net profit falling by 23.3% YoY to ₹51.3 crore as against ₹70.6 crore in the same period of the last year. The company’s revenue dipped 24% to ₹459.8 crore from ₹604.3 crore in Q4 FY24.

There was also a deterioration in operating performance during the quarter, with EBITDA plummeting 40.7% y-o-y to ₹78 crore from ₹131.4 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin declined to 16.94% in the March 2025 quarter, compared with 21.74% in the corresponding quarter last year, due to higher cost pressures and lower operating leverage.

HBL Power Systems Ltd is an established Indian company in electronics industry, which is part of the HBL Group Companies, a large conglomerate in India, working in the field of Electronics, power, etc. The company is the global leader in customized battery and energy storage systems for industrial, railway and defence sectors.

HBL Nife Power Systems Ltd and HBL Power Systems Ltd are the earlier names of the company with the latter name being changed to HBL Engineering Limited in 2024 to include its cross technology presence.

Even through a difficult fourth quarter, HBL Engineering maintains a dominant global position in power electronics and energy storage, while concentrating on Research & Development and long-term infrastructure expansion.

