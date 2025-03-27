iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HCLTech Joins Samsung’s SAFE Program as Design Solution Partner

27 Mar 2025 , 05:17 PM

HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) has been awarded as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) in Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE), the announcement dated March 27, 2025. This partnership is dedicated to accelerating semiconductor innovation leveraging HCLTech’s engineering and R&D services capabilities.

As a Design Solution Partner ( DSP ), HCLTech will collaborate closely with Samsung Foundry to bolster semiconductor design capabilities and accelerate new chip development across industries. The partnership bolsters HCLTech’s position in the semiconductor ecosystem and is aligned with its strategic focus on high-end technology solutions.

As part of the SAFE-DSP program, HCLTech will deliver end-to-end application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design services for semiconductor customers, leveraging Samsung’s state-of-the-art process technologies.

The partnership provides several key benefits:

  • Samsung’s training programs for HCLTech employees on advanced semiconductor technologies.
  • Technical support for turnkey projects, ensuring seamless execution.
  • Enhanced wafer access through Samsung’s Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) programs, improving prototyping and production efficiency.

Taejoong Song, Vice President, Samsung Electronics, said, “HCLTech’s leadership in India, coupled with its expertise around SoC platforms and IP partnerships, will enhance next-gen silicon solutions.

The semiconductor sector is growing rapidly, said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, North Asia, HCLTech. This partnership strengthens HCLTech’s focus on innovation and the delivery of silicon solutions. This strategic partnership is expected to bring together both companies’ strengths and enhance growth in semiconductor technology that would present a long-term opportunity to enable evolving requirements for the global semiconductor market.

Related Tags

  • Design Solution Partner
  • HCL Technologies Ltd
  • Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:15 AM
BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:13 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:11 AM
Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:38 PM
Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:28 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.