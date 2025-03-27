HCLTech Joins Samsung’s SAFE Program as Design Solution Partner

HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) has been awarded as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) in Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE), the announcement dated March 27, 2025. This partnership is dedicated to accelerating semiconductor innovation leveraging HCLTech’s engineering and R&D services capabilities.

As a Design Solution Partner ( DSP ), HCLTech will collaborate closely with Samsung Foundry to bolster semiconductor design capabilities and accelerate new chip development across industries. The partnership bolsters HCLTech’s position in the semiconductor ecosystem and is aligned with its strategic focus on high-end technology solutions.

As part of the SAFE-DSP program, HCLTech will deliver end-to-end application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design services for semiconductor customers, leveraging Samsung’s state-of-the-art process technologies.

The partnership provides several key benefits:

Samsung’s training programs for HCLTech employees on advanced semiconductor technologies.

Technical support for turnkey projects, ensuring seamless execution.

Enhanced wafer access through Samsung’s Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) programs, improving prototyping and production efficiency.

Taejoong Song, Vice President, Samsung Electronics, said, “HCLTech’s leadership in India, coupled with its expertise around SoC platforms and IP partnerships, will enhance next-gen silicon solutions.

The semiconductor sector is growing rapidly, said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, North Asia, HCLTech. This partnership strengthens HCLTech’s focus on innovation and the delivery of silicon solutions. This strategic partnership is expected to bring together both companies’ strengths and enhance growth in semiconductor technology that would present a long-term opportunity to enable evolving requirements for the global semiconductor market.