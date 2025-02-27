HCLTech Partners with Children’s Minnesota to Boost Healthcare with AI

HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) has signed a strategic agreement with Children’s Minnesota, one of the largest non-profit pediatric health systems in US. The collaboration will leverage AI-driven solutions to drive operational efficiencies, make service delivery seamless, and deliver better patient care.

HCLTech, which will implement its full-stack AI solution HCLTech AI Force platform, to enable Children’s Minnesota to optimize operations and reduce manual work, and help them make data-driven decisions. That is to say, a natural language processing AI powered system that will help to optimize the delivery of healthcare services by digitising hospital management to a scalable digital solution.

Children’s Minnesota Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Dave Lundal commented that the partnership will help the hospital stay aligned with its goal to prioritize world-class pediatric care while advancing operational innovation.

Shantanu Baruah, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Industries at HCLTech, noted that this collaboration exemplifies HCLTech’s commitment to the responsible application of AI to healthcare in the interests of patient outcomes and the accelerated digital transformation of healthcare.

The deal highlights HCLTech’s growing presence in AI-powered healthcare solutions and a bulwark as a preeminent IT services firm in the healthcare sector.