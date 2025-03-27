HCLTech Partners with Western Union to Drive AI-Led Fintech Innovation

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The business agreement aims to leverage emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital engineering to transform the future of Western Union’s financial services.

As a part of this partnership, HCLTech will emerge as Western Union’s biggest preferred technology partner, where the focus will be on modernizing platforms, implementing AI-driven efficiency, and augmenting tech capabilities.

The partnership will aid in Western Union’s transition to a platform-led operating model, tapping into HCLTech’s proactive AI-based offerings, FENIXAI and AI Force, to attain improved scalability and operational resilience.

As a part of this partnership, HCLTech will spearhead a full-stack digital engineering transformation, connecting unified and distributed data to drive decision-making, bolster infrastructure security, and enable next-gen fintech innovations.

One of the key features of this partnership is the expansion of Western Union’s technology footprint in India, in the form of an advanced technology center in Hyderabad. This tech hub in Hyderabad will be critical to elevating global technology capabilities along with enabling fintech innovation for Western Union.

Devin McGranahan, CEO of Western Union, said the partnership fits with the company’s mission to widen access to money and to meet what he said was unmet demand for cash. C Vijayakumar, CEO HCLTech, emphasized that the firm is focused on fintech transformation and positioning itself at the forefront of the digital evolution of financial services.