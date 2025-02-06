iifl-logo-icon 1
HG Infra Q3 Profit Jumps 12.8% YoY

6 Feb 2025 , 01:05 PM

HG Infra Engineering Ltd released it Q3 result in which it recorded a year-on-year growth of 12.8% in the December quarter at ₹115 crore, down from ₹102 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Though the reported EBITDA growth year on year was 25.7% at ₹286.9 crore, from ₹228.3 crore in Q3FY23, the company’s top line stood at ₹1,264.8 crore, down by 7.3% from ₹1,364.5 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Even with the revenue shortfall, HG Infra has managed to grow its EBITDA margin to 22.7%, down from 16.7% of last year, reflecting good cost control and operating efficiency.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd has been actively involved in different construction works in India, including mainly road and highway development, construction of bridges, runway work, and land-based infrastructure construction. The company’s noteworthy margin improvement and profitability reflect that despite revenue fluctuations, the business model pursued by HG Infra is sound.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd is currently trading at ₹1276.45 which is a 2.28% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 34% in the last one year, and 9% dip in the last one month.

