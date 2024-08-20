iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hindustan Zinc Announces ₹19 Per Share Interim Dividend

20 Aug 2024 , 02:13 PM

Hindustan Zinc has announced a second interim dividend of ₹19 per share for FY25, totaling ₹8,028.11 Crore, as per the company’s notice to stock exchanges on August 20.

At 1:00 PM on the same day, Hindustan Zinc’s shares rose by 3%, while Vedanta Limited’s shares increased by 0.5%. At the time of writing, shares of Hindustan Zinc is trading at ₹508 which is a 2.66% gain than the previous close. Hindustan Zinc stock has gained a total of 61% in the last one year, and almost 59% since the beginning of the year.

The record date for this dividend payment is set for Wednesday, August 28. This special dividend will benefit Vedanta, the promoter with a 65% stake in Hindustan Zinc, aiding in further de-leveraging its balance sheet.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta recently divested a 3.17% stake in Hindustan Zinc via an offer-for-sale (OFS) from August 16-19, with a floor price of ₹486 per share, valued at approximately ₹6,000 Crore.

As of the end of June, Hindustan Zinc’s debt was ₹11,178 Crore, contributing to Vedanta Group’s total debt of ₹78,016 Crore.

In May, Hindustan Zinc had announced an interim dividend expenditure of ₹4,225 Crore to support Vedanta’s debt reduction efforts.

Hindustan Zinc is known for its high dividend payouts, with a yield of 3.99%. The company previously paid a ₹10 dividend on May 15, 2024, and a ₹6 dividend on December 14, 2023.

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Zinc
  • interim dividend
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.