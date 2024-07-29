iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hindustan Zinc Challenges ₹1,884 Crore Tax Demand from NFAC

29 Jul 2024 , 10:51 AM

Vedanta Group company Hindustan Zinc Ltd announced on Friday (July 26) that it received an order from the Assessment Unit of the Income Tax Department’s National Faceless Assessment Centre (NFAC) on July 25, 2024, imposing a tax demand of ₹1,884 Crore. The company has contested this demand, stating that it has been incorrectly calculated.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd filed a rectification application on July 26, 2024, to correct the errors in the tax demand. The company highlighted that the NFAC’s assessment did not account for pre-paid taxes and taxes paid under regular assessment, and included clerical and arithmetic mistakes.

At the time of writing on July 29, 2024 at 10:42 am, shares of Hindustan Zinc is currently trading at ₹617 which is a 2.39% gain than the previous close. Hindustan Zinc stock has witnessed a total of 91% gain in the last one year, and 94% gain since the beginning of the year.

The erroneous tax demand was issued under sections 147, 144C(3), and 144B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and was received on July 25, 2024, at 9:08 PM. In response, Hindustan Zinc promptly sought rectification under section 154 of the Income Tax Act to ensure an accurate assessment.

Hindustan Zinc has stressed its commitment to full tax compliance and is confident that the rectification application will lead to a favorable outcome. The company believes that the incorrect demand will be revised to reflect a tax liability of NIL, ensuring no material financial impact.

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) is an integrated mining and resources producer of zinc, lead, silver, and cadmium. It is a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited and was formerly a Central Public Sector Undertaking, sold to Vedanta Limited in 2003. HZL is the world’s second-largest zinc producer.

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Zinc
  • NFAC
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.