iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hindustan Zinc powers up with Serentica Renewables

12 Jul 2024 , 12:54 PM

Hindustan Zinc, a firm under the Vedanta group, has commenced receiving power supply from Serentica Renewables. This renewable energy is designated for Hindustan Zinc’s operational units in Rajasthan.

On Global Energy Independence Day, Hindustan Zinc announced the start of the first phase of renewable energy integration from Serentica Renewables. Hindustan Zinc has entered an agreement with Serentica for a continuous supply of 450 MW power.

At the time of writing on July 12, 2024 at 12:52 pm shares of Hindustan Zinc is currently trading at ₹671.70 which is a 0.015% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 101% in the last one year, and 110% since the beginning of the year.

Currently, Hindustan Zinc possesses a captive solar power capacity of 40.70 MW and relies on conventional fuel sources for the rest of its energy needs.

The renewable power from Serentica will significantly increase the proportion of renewable energy in Hindustan Zinc’s overall energy mix.

This initiative marks a major milestone in Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy. The project aims to reduce about 0.45 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Hindustan Zinc CEO, Arun Misra, highlighted that this project will not only lessen dependency on conventional fuels but also support the company’s transition towards decarbonizing its operations, fostering a sustainable future.

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO of Serentica Renewables, noted that the ahead-of-schedule commissioning of Phase 1 (solar) in Bikaner showcases Serentica’s dedication to accelerating India’s clean energy transformation.

 Serentica offers renewable energy through solar, wind, energy storage, and balancing solutions.

Vedanta Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is an Indian multinational mining company with operations in iron ore, gold, and aluminum mines in Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, is an Indian integrated mining and resources producer of zinc, lead, silver, and cadmium. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is recognized as the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. Formerly a Central Public Sector Undertaking, HZL was sold by the Government of India to Vedanta Limited in 2003 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s administration.

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Zinc
  • Serentica Renewables
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.