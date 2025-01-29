Hindustan Zinc Q3 Profit Jumps 32% YoY, Revenue Up 16%

The Vedanta Group entity, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., reported its highest-ever net profit at ₹2,678 crore for Q3 FY25. This stands 32% YoY growth from ₹2,028 crore in the same period last fiscal. Sequentially, it grew 15% over ₹2,327 crore in the September quarter, as higher metal volumes, cost reductions, and favorable market conditions powered the growth.

Total revenues increased by 16% YoY to ₹8,832 crore in the quarter from ₹7,606 crore in Q3 FY24. This is followed by QoQ growth of 3.6% from ₹8,522 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA increased 27% YoY to ₹4,460 crore during the quarter. The EBITDA margins rose up to 54%, compared to last year’s 49.8%.

Q3 Mined metal production was at 265 kt, 3% sequentially as it benefited from better grades and increased output from Agucha and Zawar mines. Refined metal production stood at 259 kt, flat year-on-year but 3% quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to the scheduled maintenance shutdown.

Nine months’ mined metal production, April to December 2024, stood at 784 kt. The highest recovery from the mill together with the better grades of metals up to 783 kt was supportive. Revenue came at ₹24,212 crores and the net profit was ₹7,350 crores.

Free cash flow prior to capex was ₹9,664 crores Cost stands the lowest at $1,041 per tonne since the last 15 quarters. Hence, the cost along with the efficiencies of operation went good.

CEO Arun Misra said the company keeps driving operational excellence, ESG initiatives, and consistent production growth, benefitting from strong market demand. CEO Sandeep Modi said that the company achieved its highest ever Q3 EBITDA and best nine-quarter PAT. Efforts on cost management are aiding the company clock the lower end of full-year cost guidance.

It is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and third-largest silver producer. Hindustan Zinc continues to produce steady growth, strong profitability, and cost efficiency, which makes it stand tall in the industry.