Honda Cars India reports 5% domestic sales dip in June

Honda Cars India reported a 5% decline in wholesales in the domestic market for June, with 4,804 units sold. In June 2023, the company had dispatched 5,080 units to its dealers in the domestic market. The company saw a significant increase in exports, with 4,972 units exported last month compared to 2,112 units in June the previous year.

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India, mentioned that the market conditions have been challenging in terms of generating fresh demand.

Despite the domestic market challenges, Honda Cars India experienced substantial growth in its export segment, indicating a positive trend for the company. The American Honda Motor Company, Inc. (AHM) is the North American subsidiary of the Japanese Honda Motor Company.