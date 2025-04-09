iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HUDCO to Fund ₹1.5 Lakh Crore for MMRDA Infrastructure Projects in Mumbai

9 Apr 2025 , 10:24 AM

On Tuesday, April 8, 2023, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Infrastructure Development of Mumbai.

As part of this collaboration, HUDCO will examine and provide funding support worth up to ₹1.5 lakh crore over the next five years to fund different urban infrastructure initiatives launched by MMRDA. The funds will support strengthening urban connectivity, housing and development initiatives accelerating sustainable growth of Mumbai’s metropolitan region.

Apart from financial assistance, HUDCO will also extend consultancy and capacity building support according to the changing project requirements of the MMRDA. This convergence fortuitously complements HUDCO’s objective of advancing inclusive urban growth while solidifying its position as a pivotal figure in funding auxiliary public good projects.

Last month, HUDCO had announced the second interim dividend of ₹1.05 per share for the entire financial year, as it had been in a strong financial position.

In FY26, HUDCO has set a target of growing its loan book to ₹1.5 lakh crore, and is confident of reaching its FY25 target of ₹1.2 lakh crore. Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD of HUDCO also stated earlier that there was growth potential in housing and urban infrastructure, and current opportunities will likely lead to upward targets revision for FY26.

The decision on whether to revise the targets is most likely to be taken in first quarter of the next financial year on sector wise performance basis, he said. This MoU reaffirms HUDCO’s resolution to facilitate sizable infrastructure progress initiatives in sync with India’s broader framework for urban constitutes and economic evolution.

Related Tags

  • HUDCO
  • HUDCO news
  • Infrastructure Projects
  • MMRDA Infrastructure
  • Mumbai
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 9, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 9, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|01:14 PM
GRSE, SWAN Defence Ink MoU to Boost Commercial Shipbuilding

GRSE, SWAN Defence Ink MoU to Boost Commercial Shipbuilding

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|12:00 PM
GRSE Bags ₹490 Crore Order for Research Vessels from GSI

GRSE Bags ₹490 Crore Order for Research Vessels from GSI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|11:53 AM
HUDCO to Fund ₹1.5 Lakh Crore for MMRDA Infrastructure Projects in Mumbai

HUDCO to Fund ₹1.5 Lakh Crore for MMRDA Infrastructure Projects in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|10:24 AM
Mazagon Dock Reports 14% Revenue Growth, Declares ₹3 Dividend

Mazagon Dock Reports 14% Revenue Growth, Declares ₹3 Dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|10:10 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.