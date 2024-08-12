India July Tractor Sales Up 1.6% on Year

India’s domestic tractor sales in July rose 1.6% on year to 59,529 units, according to data from the Tractor and Mechanization Association. The domestic sales in July were 41.6% lower than 101,981 units a month ago
In absolute terms, this is the lowest sales in six months.
Total sales, including exports, rose 1.4% on year to 67,952 units, while exports declined 0.4% to 8,423 units.
Tractor production in July rose 8.1% on year to 96,380 units, the association data showed.
India’s domestic tractor sales are typically higher in June and September and October when kharif and rabi season sowing starts, respectively.
