IndiGo launches business class on 12 routes

6 Aug 2024 , 09:55 AM

IndiGo launched ‘IndiGo Stretch’ business class for 12 routes including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai starting mid-November, announced by CEO Pieter Elbers on August 5 during the airline’s 18th anniversary.

Business class bookings open on August 6 for travel beginning November 14, with fares starting at ₹18,018.

IndiGo will introduce the “Bluchip” loyalty program, starting around September. Premium business class meals will be catered by Oberoi Hotels.

Elbers described the new business class as “a real good business class.” This move marks a shift from IndiGo’s all-economy service, highlighting the growing demand for premium services in India.

To celebrate its 18th anniversary on August 7, IndiGo announced up to 18% off on flights, with the offer valid for four days starting August 5. Use code ‘HAPPY18.’

At the time of writing on August 6, 2024 at 9:50 am, shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd is trading at ₹4288 which is a 1.61% gain than the previous close. Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares has gained a total of 69% in the last one year, and 43% since the beginning of the year.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, operating IndiGo, reported a 12% year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹2,729 Crore for the April to June 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations rose 17% to ₹19,571 Crore, up from ₹16,683 Crore in the same period last year.

Additionally IndiGo, will add flights to seven new international destinations in this financial year, as announced by CEO Pieter Elbers. IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights daily to around 120 destinations, including 33 international cities.

The airline recently announced the launch of flights to Jaffna. During an event celebrating IndiGo’s 18 years of operation, Elbers confirmed further international expansion. The new destinations will be introduced by the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2025.

With these additions, IndiGo will serve over 40 international destinations. IndiGo holds nearly 61% of the domestic market share and has approximately 975 planes on order.

As of the end of June, IndiGo’s fleet included 382 planes, with 18 on wet lease. The airline will receive A321 XLR planes in 2025 and wide-body A350 aircraft in 2027.

