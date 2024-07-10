Infosys Partners with Sector Alarm for Cloud-Based ERP Transformation

Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting, announced a strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm, a prominent security provider in Europe partially owned by KKR, to modernize their core enterprise systems on the cloud.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will migrate Sector Alarm’s disparate on-premises Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O), enhancing their financial and operational models.



Leveraging Infosys’ digital transformation expertise and Microsoft’s platform, Sector Alarm aims to streamline finances, gain business insights, and integrate with their CRM platform more effectively.

Sector Alarm selected Infosys for their strong presence in the Nordics, experience with private equity clients, and deep cloud-powered ERP transformation capabilities.

The implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O will span eight European countries, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, and France, ensuring phased deployment and operational efficiency.

Lorenzo Bianchi, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Sector Alarm, emphasized the strategic importance of cloud-based ERP solutions in enabling scalable growth and operational efficiency.

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, highlighted the collaboration’s significance in driving digital transformation for high-growth organizations, supported by Microsoft’s technology.

Infosys, with a global footprint spanning over 56 countries, specializes in digital transformation powered by cloud and AI, supporting enterprises with agile digital solutions and continuous improvement.

The collaboration underscores Infosys’ commitment to sustainability and diversity, fostering an inclusive workplace where diverse talents thrive in a well-governed environment.