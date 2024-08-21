iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Innovision Ltd Files for IPO to Raise ₹315 Crore

21 Aug 2024 , 11:12 AM

Innovision Ltd, a manpower services company, has filed draft papers with SEBI to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will consist of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹315 Crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.181 million equity shares by promoters Randeep Hundal and Uday Pal Singh.

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), ₹55 Crore from the fresh issuance will be used to pay off debt, ₹160 Crore will fund the company’s working capital, and a portion will go toward general corporate purposes.

Innovision Ltd specializes in providing manpower services, including manned private security, integrated facility management, manpower sourcing, and payroll management.

The company also manages toll plaza operations, handling user fee collection and related services through competitive bidding, and is empanelled with NHAI for toll collection at various locations.

Innovision offers skill development training in partnership with the central and state governments and provides recruitment, placement consultancy, and visa facilitation services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Innovision International Pvt Ltd.

As of June 30, 2024, Innovision has served over 200 clients across various sectors at more than 1,500 locations. The company currently operates at six toll plazas located in Uttarakhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Innovision’s revenue from operations doubled to ₹510.33 Crore in fiscal 2024 from ₹255.56 Crore in fiscal 2023, with profit after tax increasing by 14% to ₹10.13 Crore in FY24 from ₹8.88 Crore the previous year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the company reported revenue of ₹198.69 Crore and a profit after tax of ₹7.38 Crore. Emkay Global Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

Related Tags

  • Innovision Ltd
  • IPO news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.