JSW Energy Boosts Wind Equipment Manufacturing in India

22 Apr 2025 , 10:38 AM

JSW Energy CEO and Joint Managing Director Sharad Mahendra spoke about the manufacturing capabilities of wind and thermal power in India in an interview to CNBC TV18.

Mahendra pointed out that wind turbines such as wind turbine generators (WTGs), blades, and wind towers are already being manufactured entirely in India utilizing locally procured steel. Even so, he admitted that there is still some allowance for imports for WTG components where indigenous manufacturing facilities are still emerging.

Wind blades are imported in some instances, though the assembly and production are all done within India. JSW Energy will be establishing two wind blade manufacturing units in India this year to consolidate its supply chain and reduce the cost of production. The two units will serve the major internal needs of the company.

He gave the example of India transitioning from being reliant on Chinese imports of solar modules to now boasting a strong local manufacturing base for solar equipment.

Mahendra embraced the government’s import controls, commenting that they are in sync with the nation’s increased ability to locally manufacture solar modules.

In thermal power, he assured that India is totally self-dependent in the manufacture of thermal power equipment. All equipment and parts for the forthcoming Salboni thermal power project of JSW Energy are 100% Indian-made, reaffirming the company’s focus on ‘Make in India’.

Speaking to issues related to the energy supply chain, Mahendra said that JSW Energy has successfully alleviated delivery issues, completing its existing power projects on schedule. Though there are delays at times from equipment suppliers, the company is bullish about achieving project completion deadlines.

On global energy cooperation, especially with the United States, Mahendra stated that JSW Energy is not actively going for gas-based power generation at present because of uneconomical gas prices in the prevailing market environment.

The company continues to emphasize cost reduction, import substitution, and growth in clean energy and thermal projects, supported by completely localized production processes.

  JSW Energy
  JSW ENERGY LTD news
