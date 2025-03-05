JSW Energy Secures CCI Nod for ₹16,000 Crore KSK Mahanadi Acquisition

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved JSW Energy Limited’s acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited for ₹16,000 crore. This came after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad, approved JSW Energy’s Resolution Plan for the acquisition.

“As a part of the company’s growth strategy in the power sector, JSW Energy has received approval from the CCI for the acquisition of a controlling stake in the company,” JSW Energy said in filing with the BSE dated March 4, 2025.

KSK Mahanadi Power operates a 3,600 MW (3.6 GW) thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, which runs on domestic coal. The acquisition will significantly increase JSW Energy’s power generation capacity, further strengthening its market position in the Indian energy sector.

This step will aid in supporting JSW Energy long-term growth strategy, where balance will be maintained between conventional and renewable project while also diversifying the portfolio. The clearance from CCI brings the companies a step closer to completing the acquisition, which is a crucial step in JSW Energy’s business expansion plan.