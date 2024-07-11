iifl-logo

Juniper Green Energy Partners with GUVNL, NTPC for 480 MW Hybrid Energy Boost

11 Jul 2024 , 03:31 PM

Juniper Green Energy recently finalized two significant Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for hybrid renewable energy projects totaling 480 MW in capacity.

The first agreement, with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), involves a 190 MW hybrid project (140 MW solar and 50 MW wind) set to generate 412 million units (MUs) of electricity annually. It aims to offset 384,067 tonnes of CO2 emissions and provide clean energy to approximately 82,016 households.

Partnering with NTPC Limited, the second project, known as NTPC Hybrid Tranche -1, encompasses 290 MW of hybrid capacity (210 MW solar and 80 MW wind) across Gujarat and Rajasthan. This initiative is projected to produce 633 MUs of electricity annually, contributing to a reduction of 590,810 tonnes in carbon emissions and supplying power to 126,165 households.

Mr. Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, emphasized the strategic significance of these partnerships with GUVNL and NTPC. He highlighted their joint efforts in advancing hybrid energy solutions and establishing robust renewable energy infrastructure to support India’s sustainable development goals.

Juniper Green Energy is part of the AT Group, which manages a diverse asset portfolio valued at approximately US$2.5 billion. The company specializes in developing, constructing, and operating solar, wind, and hybrid power projects. Established in October 2018, it has rapidly expanded its operational portfolio to about 1 GW, with an additional 2 GW under construction and a development pipeline nearing 5 GW.

The company possesses comprehensive capabilities in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), as well as Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services tailored for renewable energy projects. This ensures effective project management and sustainability across the project lifecycle.

