iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Kalpataru projects shares surge on fundraising plan approval

6 Jun 2024 , 01:45 PM

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) surged by 6.81%, reaching an intraday high of ₹1181  on Thursday. The rally followed the announcement that the company’s board will meet on June 10 to approve raising funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Kalpataru Projects stated in an exchange filing that the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors will consider and approve the NCDs issuance, pending necessary approvals.

Established in 1981, KPIL is one of India’s largest engineering and construction firms, specializing in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban infrastructure, highways, and airports.

KPIL operates in over 30 countries and executes projects across 70 nations, leveraging strong organizational capabilities, advanced technical expertise, and a commitment to sustainability.

In Q4FY24, Kalpataru Projects International reported a 21% increase in profit to ₹169 crore, up from ₹140 crore in Q4FY23, driven by higher revenues. The company’s total income for Q4FY24 was ₹5,991 crore, compared to ₹4,896 crore in Q4FY23. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Kalpataru Projects has a market capitalization of ₹18,996.45 crore, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

 

Related Tags

  • Kalpataru Projects
  • Kalpataru Projects International Limited
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.