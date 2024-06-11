Kalpataru Projects to raise Rs 300 crore through NCDs

Kalpataru Projects International’s board has approved raising ₹300 Crore through Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The issuance will consist of 30,000 NCDs with a face value of ₹1,00,000 each, totaling ₹300 Crore, according to a BSE filing.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs of ₹300 Crore during its meeting held today.

The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Ltd. The deemed date of allotment is June 13, 2024, with full redemption by June 11, 2027. The coupon/interest rate offered is 8.35% per annum.

