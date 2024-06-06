KEC International bags over ₹1,000 Crore in new domestic orders

KEC International announced on Wednesday that it has secured new domestic orders worth over ₹1,000 Crore.

The orders include residential projects in northern and southern India from well-known real estate developers, as well as construction of official residences and facilities for defense officials. The company’s civil business received orders totaling ₹1,002 Crore.

At the time of writing, shares of KEC International were trading at ₹720 which is a 3.31% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained 35% in the last one year, and 18% since the beginning of the year.

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & CEO, expressed satisfaction with the new orders, highlighting the significant growth and repeat orders in the civil business segment.

KEC International operates globally in infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). The company has a presence in various sectors, including power transmission and distribution, railways, civil and urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

