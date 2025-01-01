Kia India Achieves Record 2.55 Lakh Sales in 2024

Kia India achieved its highest-ever annual sales in 2024, which stood at 2,55,038 units, up 6% from 2,40,919 units in 2023. The company attributed the success to timely delivery of vehicles, which helped in satisfying customers and strengthening its base for further growth.

Senior Vice-President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar, said that 2024 was a landmark year for Kia India.

Kia India will launch its long-awaited model, Syros, in 2025 and seek to revolutionize the Indian automotive market while challenging the norms in the industry. Kia Corporation is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company ranks second in the South Korean automobile manufacturers’ list after Hyundai Motor Company.



The sustained growth of Kia India mirrors a brand committed to innovation, quality, and relevance to the target consumer‘s taste in the extremely competitive automotive space.