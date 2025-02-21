KSSL Seals Deal to Supply Made-in-India Artillery Cannons to the U.S

Bharat Forge Ltd- wholly owned subsidiary company Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (KSSL) has signed an intercountry contract with AM General, USA to supply advanced artillery cannons manufactured in India.

Significantly, the agreement, which was formalised via the Letter of Intent (LOI), will support the first-ever supply of artillery cannons from an Indian defence firm to the United States and reinforces defence cooperation between the two countries.

The LOI was signed at the IDEX 2025 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, which forms a key pillar in KSSL and AM General’s strategic partnership of military vehicle platforms on a global scale.

KSSL will supply made-in-India artillery solutions with this agreement in mounted, towed, and ultra-light gun systems in calibers of 105mm and 155mm. KSSL is focused on the design and manufacturing of indigenous weapon systems, advanced artillery systems, off-road protected mobility systems, high-tech defense products and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge.

KSSL looks forward to this strategic relationship with AM General to play a significant part in the global defense supply chain and strengthen India’s stature as a trusted supplier of advanced military capabilities.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd. said KSSL is proud to be the first ever Indian company to supply critical defense systems to the U.S.; calling it a landmark moment in KSSL’s ambitions to emerge as a preeminent artillery solutions provider.

This agreement is a testament to the global defence community’s confidence in the manufacturing and technological capabilities of KSSL, as represented by pioneering firms like AM General’.

This advance will benefit and modernize artillery solutions that AM General provides to the U.S. defense forces,’ said John Chadbourne, Executive Vice President of AM General.

The deal is also in line with an ongoing effort to strengthen defence industrial cooperation between India and the U.S., including regular high-level defence talks in recent months. The deal also highlights India’s expanding defense manufacturing sector and its growing role in the international arms bazaar as a reliable supplier of advanced weaponry.