iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KSSL Seals Deal to Supply Made-in-India Artillery Cannons to the U.S

21 Feb 2025 , 10:50 AM

Bharat Forge Ltd- wholly owned subsidiary company Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (KSSL) has signed an intercountry contract with AM General, USA to supply advanced artillery cannons manufactured in India.

Significantly, the agreement, which was formalised via the Letter of Intent (LOI), will support the first-ever supply of artillery cannons from an Indian defence firm to the United States and reinforces defence cooperation between the two countries.

The LOI was signed at the IDEX 2025 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, which forms a key pillar in KSSL and AM General’s strategic partnership of military vehicle platforms on a global scale.

KSSL will supply made-in-India artillery solutions with this agreement in mounted, towed, and ultra-light gun systems in calibers of 105mm and 155mm. KSSL is focused on the design and manufacturing of indigenous weapon systems, advanced artillery systems, off-road protected mobility systems, high-tech defense products and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge.

KSSL looks forward to this strategic relationship with AM General to play a significant part in the global defense supply chain and strengthen India’s stature as a trusted supplier of advanced military capabilities.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd. said KSSL is proud to be the first ever Indian company to supply critical defense systems to the U.S.; calling it a landmark moment in KSSL’s ambitions to emerge as a preeminent artillery solutions provider.

This agreement is a testament to the global defence community’s confidence in the manufacturing and technological capabilities of KSSL, as represented by pioneering firms like AM General’.

This advance will benefit and modernize artillery solutions that AM General provides to the U.S. defense forces,’ said John Chadbourne, Executive Vice President of AM General.

The deal is also in line with an ongoing effort to strengthen defence industrial cooperation between India and the U.S., including regular high-level defence talks in recent months. The deal also highlights India’s expanding defense manufacturing sector and its growing role in the international arms bazaar as a reliable supplier of advanced weaponry.

Related Tags

  • Bharat Forge Ltd
  • Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd
  • KSSL
  • Made-in-India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:56 PM
Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:36 PM
Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:06 PM
Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:12 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.