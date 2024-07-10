iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Larsen & Toubro secures major Indian Navy order

10 Jul 2024 , 09:22 AM

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. announced on July 9 that its precision engineering systems division has secured a substantial contract from Hindustan Shipyard for the Indian Navy. The order falls within L&T’s ‘significant’ range, typically ranging from ₹1,000 Crore to ₹2,500 Crore.

The contract involves the construction of five fleet support ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy, specialized vessels providing logistics to naval task forces at sea.

At the time of writing on July 10, 2024 at 9:15 am shares of Larsen & Toubro opened at ₹3685 which is a 0.52% surge than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 51% in the last one year, and 4.53% since the beginning of the year.

Each FSS measures over 220 meters in length and displaces around 45,000 tonnes, positioning them among the largest in the Indian Naval fleet.

L&T will build two of these ships at its state-of-the-art shipyard in Kattupalli, near Chennai, known for its advanced technology and adherence to global standards.

This initiative aligns with India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, promoting domestic shipbuilding capabilities. L&T emphasized collaboration between shipyards to ensure timely delivery and support national strategic goals in maritime development.

Since securing its first defence shipbuilding order in March 2010, L&T has successfully delivered over 70 defence vessels.

In a separate development, L&T’s subsidiary, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd, announced the acquisition of SiliConch Systems Pvt. Ltd for ₹183 Crore, further strengthening its portfolio.

Additionally, L&T’s renewable energy arm finalized substantial contracts in the Middle East to construct two 3.5 GW solar PV plants, highlighting its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is an Indian multinational technology company specializing in engineering research and development (ER&D) services, with its headquarters in Vadodara, India.

The company is involved in various sectors, including automotive engineering, embedded systems and semiconductor engineering, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), manufacturing plant engineering, and medical engineering. LTTS is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It maintains a global presence with offices across India, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

 

Related Tags

  • L&T
  • Larsen & Toubro
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.