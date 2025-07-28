Lodha Plans ₹17,000 Crore in Housing Launches by March

Lodha Developers Ltd is ramping up its residential launch pipeline, with plans to roll out ₹17,000 crore worth of housing projects over the next three quarters. The move comes as the real estate major seeks to capitalise on the continued strong demand in India’s housing market.

Speaking to PTI, Sushil Kumar Modi, Executive Director (Finance) at Lodha, said the company remains on track to meet its pre-sales guidance of ₹21,000 crore for FY26, a 19% rise from the previous fiscal. “We remain confident of achieving ₹21,000 crore of pre-sales this year,” he said.

The company has already launched projects worth ₹8,000 crore in the first quarter and expects the remaining ₹17,000 crore in new launches to go live by March 2026.

At the start of FY26, Lodha had projected ₹18,000 crore in new launches. However, after acquiring five additional land parcels during the June quarter, the company now has visibility of ₹25,000 crore worth of launches for the full year.

Modi said the combination of easing home loan rates, income tax relief, and India’s macroeconomic growth will likely fuel further housing demand. He also pointed out that real estate activity typically picks up in the second half of the fiscal year, which is often aided by the festive season.

In Q1 FY26, Lodha reported ₹4,450 crore in sales bookings, marking a 10% year-on-year growth. On the financial front, the company posted a 42% rise in consolidated net profit for the April–June quarter. That accounts for ₹675.1 crore. This is compared to ₹475.9 crore a year ago. Total income for the period grew to ₹3,624.7 crore from ₹2,918.3 crore. In FY25, Lodha recorded a full-year profit of ₹2,766.6 crore on a total income of ₹14,169.8 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com