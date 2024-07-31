L&T Wins ₹1,000-2,500 Crore Auto Plant Order

Larsen & Toubro’s Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical has recently secured a significant contract to build a cutting-edge automobile manufacturing plant near Bengaluru. This prestigious project will be developed in accordance with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) norms, emphasizing sustainability and environmental responsibility.
The scope of the project includes the comprehensive design and execution of civil, structural, architectural, and mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire (MEPF) services. Larsen & Toubro’s B&F division brings extensive expertise and a proven track record in managing a diverse range of EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects across various sectors.
The project ranges in between ₹1000-2500 Crore.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a prominent Indian multinational enterprise with a market capitalization of USD 27 billion.
