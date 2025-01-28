iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T Wins Orders for Uzbekistan Data Centre and Abu Dhabi Solar Project

28 Jan 2025 , 03:28 PM

Larsen & Toubro on 28 January, says it has picked up a ‘significant’ contract, worth ₹1,000 to ₹2,500 crore that seeks to develop the first AI enabled and sustainable, 10-megawatt (MW) Data Centre in the Uzbekistan City of Tashkent

It would thus be the country’s first; It will also raise the benchmark regarding data center infrastructures. With the best aspects of technology coupled with sustainability, there is an advantage.

L&T will undertake the EPC of the data centre. It will consist of AI-based systems to cater to modern applications, energy efficiency solutions to bring down the ecological footprint, and robust security arrangements to protect the sensitive information. MV Satish, a senior leader at L&T, said, “It is a major achievement for L&T’s Buildings and Factories division.”.

On January 28, 2025, Shares of Larsen & Toubro closed at ₹3413.30 which is a 1.28% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 7.9% dip in the last one year.

A day earlier, on Monday, January 27, Masdar selected L&T’s renewables division to collaborate on the world’s first 24/7 solar and battery storage gigascale project in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi project will comprise a 5.2GW solar plant coupled with a 19 GWh BESS, which is the largest of its kind globally.

L&T will announce its Q3 FY25 financial results on Thursday, January 30. The big project wins are indicative of L&T’s growing role in sustainable and innovative infrastructure globally.

