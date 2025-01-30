iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

L&T’s Minerals and Metals Vertical Wins Major Orders in GCC, Uzbekistan & Abu Dhabi

30 Jan 2025 , 12:56 PM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on January 30 that its minerals and metals vertical has won a significant order to develop freight handling facilities in the GCC region.

The order falls in the range of ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore and is a repeat order from GCC’s largest railway company, which is undertaking capacity expansion in multiple phases. The order relates to engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) commissioning of advance automated freight handing facilities at two locations as a part of the add-on package.

L&T’s minerals and metals vertical had already established their capabilities in time-sensitive, quality, and safety EPCs, which makes them stronger on international markets also. L&T won another significant order on January 28 in builduing Uzbekistan’s very first AI-enabled, sustainable data center of 10 Megawatt in Tashkent.

Its AI-powered data centre will be a new benchmark in terms of data infrastructure, energy efficiency, as well as security, while supporting the next-generation AI applications with minimum environmental footprint.

L&T has bagged the Masdar tender to be one of the EPC contractors for the north site of the world’s first 24/7 solar PV and battery storage gigascale project in Abu Dhabi on January 27.

The Abu Dhabi project will be the world’s largest solar and BESS project, with a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and a 19GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). L&T is slated to announce its Q3 FY25 results on January 30.

Related Tags

  • L&T
  • L&T News
  • Larsen & Toubro
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.