L&T’s Minerals and Metals Vertical Wins Major Orders in GCC, Uzbekistan & Abu Dhabi

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on January 30 that its minerals and metals vertical has won a significant order to develop freight handling facilities in the GCC region.

The order falls in the range of ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore and is a repeat order from GCC’s largest railway company, which is undertaking capacity expansion in multiple phases. The order relates to engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) commissioning of advance automated freight handing facilities at two locations as a part of the add-on package.

L&T’s minerals and metals vertical had already established their capabilities in time-sensitive, quality, and safety EPCs, which makes them stronger on international markets also. L&T won another significant order on January 28 in builduing Uzbekistan’s very first AI-enabled, sustainable data center of 10 Megawatt in Tashkent.

Its AI-powered data centre will be a new benchmark in terms of data infrastructure, energy efficiency, as well as security, while supporting the next-generation AI applications with minimum environmental footprint.

L&T has bagged the Masdar tender to be one of the EPC contractors for the north site of the world’s first 24/7 solar PV and battery storage gigascale project in Abu Dhabi on January 27.

The Abu Dhabi project will be the world’s largest solar and BESS project, with a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and a 19GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). L&T is slated to announce its Q3 FY25 results on January 30.