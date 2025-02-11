Lupin Secures USFDA Nod for Generic Atrovent Nasal Spray

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution(0.03%) under abbreviated new drug application(ANDA). The approved drug is a generic of Atrovent Nasal Spray (0.03%) (Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). It will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (0.03%) is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea (runny nose) associated with allergic and nonallergic perennial rhinitis. The nasal spray is designated for use in adults and children age six and older.

Lupin reported a net profit of ₹852.6 crore for the second quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at ₹5,672.7 crore. EBITDA for the quarter reached ₹1,340.4 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 23.6% showing strong profitability.

On a year-on-year basis, Lupin’s net profit increased by 74.4%, rising from ₹489 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year to ₹852.6 crore. Revenue saw a 12.6% year-on-year increase, growing from ₹5,038.5 crore to ₹5,672.7 crore. EBITDA showed a significant 46% year-on-year rise, increasing from ₹918.5 crore to ₹1,340.4 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded from 18% in the previous year to 23.6% in the current quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency.