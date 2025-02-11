iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Lupin Secures USFDA Nod for Generic Atrovent Nasal Spray

11 Feb 2025 , 11:31 PM

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution(0.03%) under abbreviated new drug application(ANDA). The approved drug is a generic of Atrovent Nasal Spray (0.03%) (Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). It will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (0.03%) is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea (runny nose) associated with allergic and nonallergic perennial rhinitis. The nasal spray is designated for use in adults and children age six and older.

Lupin reported a net profit of ₹852.6 crore for the second quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at ₹5,672.7 crore. EBITDA for the quarter reached ₹1,340.4 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 23.6% showing strong profitability.

On a year-on-year basis, Lupin’s net profit increased by 74.4%, rising from ₹489 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year to ₹852.6 crore. Revenue saw a 12.6% year-on-year increase, growing from ₹5,038.5 crore to ₹5,672.7 crore. EBITDA showed a significant 46% year-on-year rise, increasing from ₹918.5 crore to ₹1,340.4 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded from 18% in the previous year to 23.6% in the current quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Related Tags

  • ANDA
  • Lupin
  • USFDA
  • USFDA nod
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Shree Cement Gets ₹41.10 Crore GST Demand Notice from Bihar Tax Authorities

Shree Cement Gets ₹41.10 Crore GST Demand Notice from Bihar Tax Authorities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|11:13 PM
ONGC to Invest ₹1,200 Crore in ONGC Green for PTC Energy Acquisition

ONGC to Invest ₹1,200 Crore in ONGC Green for PTC Energy Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|11:04 PM
NTPC, NGEL Ink MoUs for Renewable Energy Projects in Madhya Pradesh

NTPC, NGEL Ink MoUs for Renewable Energy Projects in Madhya Pradesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|10:56 PM
Top Stocks for - 27th February 2025

Top Stocks for - 27th February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|09:22 PM
RailTel Wins ₹111.43 Crore Signalling Contract from South Central Railway

RailTel Wins ₹111.43 Crore Signalling Contract from South Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Feb 2025|04:42 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.