iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Develop AI-Powered Security Solutions

21 Feb 2025 , 05:06 PM

M&M Partners With US Based Anduril To Develop Defence Solutions. The agreement aims to develop and manufacture advanced security and surveillance solutions based on state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies.

Key areas of focus include:

  • Underwater Security and Reconnaissance Autonomic Maritime Systems
  • AI Powered Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) Solutions To Identify drone Threats and Neutralize
  • Cutting-edge command and control (C2) software to improve regional security operations.

AUVs for security, surveillance, reconnaissance, and survey operations will be developed with maritime environments in mind, as well as rapid deployment. The partnership will also develop CUAS technologies, which are focused on identifying and mitigating drone-based threats to provide a robust aerial security solution.

Vinod Sahay, Group Executive Board Member, Mahindra Group, noted that the cooperation integrates Mahindra’s engineering proficiency and Anduril’s innovations driven by AI to form world-class security solutions.

This will include the development of a sensor fusion platform that fuses multiple sensor technologies in an open application programming interface (API) architecture to help gain a better situational awareness and reduce security response time.

Greg Kausner, Senior Vice President, Global Defence, Anduril Industries added: “The future of defence and security is increasingly autonomous and operationalisation of autonomy presents new challenges, including evolving threats.”

As the threats to global security grow more complex, the partnership aims to enhance India’s defence capabilities and increase operational readiness through rapid deployment of these advanced technologies.

Video and image analytics for intelligence, as well as other security and surveillance applications, are some of the most effective solutions to these evolving defence challenges, but key timelines and project details have yet to be disclosed.

Related Tags

  • Anduril
  • Anduril Technologies Private Limited
  • M&M
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Pfizer Ties Up with Mylan to Boost Ativan and Pacitane Sales in India

Pfizer Ties Up with Mylan to Boost Ativan and Pacitane Sales in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|05:31 PM
Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Develop AI-Powered Security Solutions

Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Develop AI-Powered Security Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|05:06 PM
Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|01:32 PM
Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services; stock in focus

Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services; stock in focus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|12:15 PM
CIE Automotive India’s Q4 Profit Rises 9.5% YoY

CIE Automotive India’s Q4 Profit Rises 9.5% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|12:07 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.