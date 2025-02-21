Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Develop AI-Powered Security Solutions

M&M Partners With US Based Anduril To Develop Defence Solutions. The agreement aims to develop and manufacture advanced security and surveillance solutions based on state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies.

Key areas of focus include:

Underwater Security and Reconnaissance Autonomic Maritime Systems

AI Powered Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) Solutions To Identify drone Threats and Neutralize

Cutting-edge command and control (C2) software to improve regional security operations.

AUVs for security, surveillance, reconnaissance, and survey operations will be developed with maritime environments in mind, as well as rapid deployment. The partnership will also develop CUAS technologies, which are focused on identifying and mitigating drone-based threats to provide a robust aerial security solution.

Vinod Sahay, Group Executive Board Member, Mahindra Group, noted that the cooperation integrates Mahindra’s engineering proficiency and Anduril’s innovations driven by AI to form world-class security solutions.

This will include the development of a sensor fusion platform that fuses multiple sensor technologies in an open application programming interface (API) architecture to help gain a better situational awareness and reduce security response time.

Greg Kausner, Senior Vice President, Global Defence, Anduril Industries added: “The future of defence and security is increasingly autonomous and operationalisation of autonomy presents new challenges, including evolving threats.”

As the threats to global security grow more complex, the partnership aims to enhance India’s defence capabilities and increase operational readiness through rapid deployment of these advanced technologies.

Video and image analytics for intelligence, as well as other security and surveillance applications, are some of the most effective solutions to these evolving defence challenges, but key timelines and project details have yet to be disclosed.