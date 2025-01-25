iifl-logo-icon 1
MakeMyTrip Q3 Profit Rises 12% as Revenue Grows 26%

25 Jan 2025 , 12:08 AM

NASDAQ-listed travel and tourism company has reported solid Q3 FY25, in which the key financial parameters of the company were up and up. Rising travel and bookings have supported this kind of a performance.

The company’s Q3 FY25 net profit is 12% higher YoY, at $27.1 million, versus $24.2 million the same period last year. Revenue is up 26.2% YoY to $267.4 million, as compared to the Q3 FY24 figure of $214.2 million, driven by a good performance of the major business verticals. Adjusted operating profit hopped 37.6% year over year, to $46 million, from $33.4 million in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Gross bookings-the total value of travel services sold-were up 26.8% year over year to $2.61 billion, compared with $2.08 billion last year. This shows that travel demand continues to recover steadily.

MakeMyTrip group CEO Rajesh Magow said the Indian travel sector is growing rapidly because people want to see what lies in their own country and foreign lands. He attributed the good performance of this company to this trend and to the customer experience they give to their guests.

Group CFO Mohit Kabra, “We are operating successfully and increasing profitably by smart cost management and investing in technology to make the journey of customers better for them to grow profitably. MakeMyTrip generates revenues from its four main business segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, Bus Ticketing, and Other Services.

  MakeMyTrip
  Q3 Profit News
