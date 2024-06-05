iifl-logo

Maruti Suzuki launches pilot Biogas Plant at Manesar facility

5 Jun 2024 , 01:24 PM

Maruti Suzuki India has initiated a pilot Biogas plant at its Manesar facility in the fiscal year 2024-25, with plans to invest nearly ₹450 Crore in renewable energy initiatives over the next three years.
The initiative aligns with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s ‘Waste to Energy’ programme, according to a statement by the company.

In FY 2023-24, Maruti Suzuki invested ₹120.8 Crore in renewable energy initiatives like solar power and biogas, marking a nearly fourfold increase to ₹450 Crore. The pilot plant is designed to produce 0.2 tonnes of biogas daily.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, stated that the company aims to increase the share of sustainable and renewable energy sources across its operations as it ramps up production capacity from 2 million to 4 million by 2030-31, in line with Suzuki’s ‘Environment Vision 2050’ and the government’s renewable energy focus.

The anticipated output of the pilot plant is about 1 lakh standard cubic meters of biogas in FY2024-25, which will offset approximately 190 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

The pilot biogas plant will provide energy for the manufacturing processes at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility, and the residual organic manure will be used in horticulture, creating a zero-discharge model.
Takeuchi mentioned that the insights gained from the pilot biogas plant will be applied at Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming manufacturing facilities. The company expanded its solar capacity to 43.2 MWp (megawatt peak) in the fiscal year 2023-24.

