Maruti Suzuki Posts 3% Growth in March Sales

1 Apr 2025 , 08:35 PM

On Tuesday, April 1, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the biggest passenger carmaker in India, released its March month 2025 sales figures. Total sales for Maruti Suzuki for the month of March 2025 stood at 192,984 units, inclusive of domestic and export figures, which is a growth of 3% over 187,196 units in March 2024.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined for March 2025, down 2% at 150,743 units compared to 152,718 units in March 2024. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, dipped marginally with 11,655 units sold in March 2025 as against 11,829 units in the same month previous year.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, were also down at 66,906 units in March 2025, compared to 69,844 units in March 2024.

However, utility vehicles, including models Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6, recorded a growth in sales, at 61,097 units in March 2025 as against 58,436 units in March 2024. Its mid-sized sedan Ciaz also rewarded with increased sales of 676 units in March 2025 versus the 590 units sold in March 2024.

The company also saw a massive spike in its March exports, with the tally standing at 32,968 units (31,982 units) as against 25,892 units during the same period of the previous year.

