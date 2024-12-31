iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

M&M Revises BII's Investment in Mahindra Electric to ₹1,850 Crore

31 Dec 2024 , 04:57 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and British International Investment Plc (BII) said they have agreed to dilute the final tranche of BII’s proposed investment in Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MEAL).
BII had proposed investing ₹725 crore, but the two have together reviewed the situation and have agreed to bring the final tranche down to ₹650 crore that will be completed by March 31, 2025.

This will increase the overall investment from BII Group, which includes BII and BII India EV LLP, to ₹1,850 crore. For this, BII will hold between 2.64% and 4.58% of MEAL depending on the final share count.

The long-term strategy or business plans of the company would not be affected by the new terms of investment. MEAL, one of the main planks of M&M’s EV strategy, was formed in October 2022. M&M also announced that it would invest ₹12,000 crore in MEAL over the next three years and plans to do so by March 31, 2027.

Earlier decisions made by M&M and BII in the year included agreeing to extend the deadline for the final tranche, after which they reassessed all the options and decided to change their investment. In November, the company introduced its two most electric SUVs for the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Mass production of which is scheduled for early 2025, respectively priced at ₹18.9 lakh and ₹21.9 lakh, all ex-showroom.

To augment its new productions, M&M is committing another ₹4,500 crore investment to produce for these models – part of ₹16,000 crore for this electric vehicle venture between FY 22-27.

Related Tags

  • BII
  • British International Investment Plc
  • M&M
  • Mahindra & Mahindra
  • Mahindra Electric
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.