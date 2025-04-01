iifl-logo
M&M Hits Record SUV Sales, Tractor Sales Surge 34% in March

1 Apr 2025 , 01:31 PM

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) gained 3%, post the release of its March quarter sales numbers. Total March 2025 auto sales increased 23% year-on-year to 83,894 units from 68,413 units in 2024.  M&M’s SUV sales stood at 48,048 units in March 2025, an 18% YoY growth. FY25 saw SUV sales at an all-time high of 551,487 units, accounting for a 20% year-on-year growth.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is currently trading at ₹2646.15 which is a 0.74% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 38% in the last one year, and 1.32% in the last one month.

M&M’s President of Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra, added that the company has also begun deliveries of its Electric Origin SUVs which are in high demand.

In 2022, M&M accomplished this feat for the first time ever, selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the Indian domestic market to end the year on a high note. March 2025 tractor sales soared 34% year on year with 34,934 units sold, surpassing the estimate of 30,012 units. This was a substantial leap over the 26,024 units sold in March 2024.

There was a positive outlook for the tractor industry in view of favourable weather conditions, rabi crop outlook, water reservoir levels and terms of trade for farmers. Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, further added that the harvest season has started in the northern region and it is likely to be smooth across India.

In March’s last week, the delivery momentum for the rabi festive season for tractors picked up, and M&M expects for this momentum to continue into Q1 FY26, as farmers’ cash flow improves along with a positive rabi crop outlook. M&M achieved its highest-ever tractor sales in FY25, with a 12% growth. This was driven by strong retail sales and the lowest-ever dealer inventory.

