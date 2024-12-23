iifl-logo-icon 1
MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

23 Dec 2024 , 11:44 PM

The Ministry of Defence has inked a ₹7,628.70-crore contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to provide 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns for the Indian Army. K9 VAJRA-T artillery systems, procured under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, would give a boost to the Indian Army’s firepower and operational effectiveness.

The newest artillery guns are intended to possess high mobility, high precision in targeting and ability to unleash long-range firepower in adverse conditions, such as sub-zero temperature in high-altitude areas. The cross-country mobility of K9 VAJRA-T will be significant enough to make an enhancement to the Army’s striking capability in diverse terrains, added the Ministry of Defence.

This contract will be adding to modernization in artillery and enhancing the defense mechanism of the country, alongside a drastic boost to the Make in India scheme.

The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs. This shows India is self-reliant in terms of defense manufacture, because this is an outcome under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

On December 23, 2024, shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) closed at ₹3542 which is a 0.36% gain than the previous close in the national Stock Exchange.

