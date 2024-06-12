NBCC India gets new orders of Rs 878 crore

NBCC India stock surged over 9% on June 11 following the announcement of orders worth ₹878 Crore.

At the time of writing on June 12, NBCC shares were trading at ₹158, reflecting a 0.94% increase from the previous close.

NBCC secured a ₹700 Crore contract from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for developing 17.4 acres in Kakkanad and Ernakulam, Kochi. The company received a ₹69.71 Crore contract for work at Delhi’s Hindu College.

Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 277% and has risen by 93% since the start of the year.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) commissioned NBCC to construct an office-cum-training institute in Khaitabad, Hyderabad, valued at ₹8.62 Crore. NBCC also won a ₹99.84 Crore order from Oil India to build a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities in Guwahati, Assam.

NBCC (India) Limited, previously known as National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Headquartered in New Delhi, NBCC operates 31 regional offices throughout India.

The company’s projects are not only spread across India but also extend to countries including Iraq, Libya, Nepal, Mauritius, Turkey, Botswana, Maldives, Yemen, Oman, UAE, Dubai, and various parts of Africa.

NBCC has executed several notable projects such as the redevelopment of government properties, and the construction of roads, railway stations, hospitals, medical colleges, institutions, offices, bridges, as well as industrial and environmental structures.