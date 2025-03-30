NBCC secures ₹82 crore Lokpal Renovation Project

NBCC (India) Ltd. has received a new work order of ₹82.08 crore from the Lokpal of India for renovation and interior works at the Lokpal premises at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi. The contract involves comprehensive refurbishment, enhancing the operational infrastructure of the Lokpal office.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC), a navratna enterprise of the Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Asset Housing and Development Authority (MAHAPREIT), a division of the Maharashtra Government, to jointly carry out consultancy, EPC, fee-based and redevelopment projects across the state of Maharashtra.

On March 26, 2025, the formalization of the agreement took place, and this marked the expansion of NBCC into the redevelopment sector in the state of Maharashtra, after playing a pivotal role in the urban transformation of Delhi. Under this collaboration, NBCC will act as a project management consultancy (PMC) contractor for the next two to three years, managing and executing the project.

Earlier this week, NBCC had won two more orders, having a combined value of ₹658.42 crore, bolstering the company’s order book.

Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board had awarded one of the order, worth ₹438.98 crore for various infrastructure and redevelopment works in Haridwar. It encompasses rejuvenation of humanized locations, creation of exercise and business districts, public domain improvement to promote regional urban development.

The second order worth ₹219.45 crore was given by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) for the planning, supervision and construction of different buildings at its Mehrauli, New Delhi campus. The project involves the development of the data center, residential housing, hostels, technical block and associated infrastructure to support the operations of C-DOT.

These revised orders are in line with NBCC’s corporate growth strategy and will further strengthen its leadership in the redevelopment and infrastructure space in India. These contracts are expected to account for a significant portion of the company’s revenues, cementing its role as one of the leading providers in the fields of construction and engineering.