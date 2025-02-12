iifl-logo-icon 1
NBCC Secures Hydro Project Contracts in Mizoram

12 Feb 2025 , 01:46 PM

The Mizoram government’s irrigation and water resources department has awarded contracts to state-owned Navratna infrastructure firm NBCC (India) Ltd for three hydro projects. These projects span the planning, design, and implementation of major water infrastructure initiatives, focused on sustainability, water security, and economic development.

The project includes building  a sustainable dam project to harness the Mat River in Serchhip for water security and community development. Multipurpose Rain water harnessing dam (Ngup-Vapar, Champhai district): This is a project for water conservation and study to manage the resource effectively.

Vantawng Waterfalls Mini-Dam Project (Thenzawl): A multipurpose project to harness waterfalls as ecologically and economically beneficial.

India’s state-owned NBCC also reported a 25.1 YoY increase in net profit at ₹138.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with ₹110.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Sequentially, revenue from operations increased 16.6% at ₹2,827 crore in Q3 FY24 over ₹2,423.5 crore in the previous quarter led by strong project execution. EBITDA grew YoY 22% to ₹142 crore, against ₹116.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. EBITDA margin improved marginally from 4.8% YoY to 5%, suggesting operational efficiencies. NBCC Focusing on Sustainable Development and Efficient Execution Amidst New Project Wins and Steady Financial Growth

