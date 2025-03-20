NBCC Sells 1,046 Residential Units in Greater Noida for ₹2,353 Crore

NBCC (India) Ltd. received as many as 1,046 residential unit bookings for its Aspire Centurian Park project in Greater Noida during the electronic auction on March 19. The transaction’s total sale value is estimated to be around ₹2,353 crore. The transaction will earn a marketing fee of 1% of the total value of the sale for NBCC.

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd has closed at ₹82.89 on March 20, 2025. This is a 0.53% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 13% in the last one year, and 0.22% in the last one month.

On March 17, NBCC won a ₹44.62 crore contract from Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI), Wardha. The contract includes construction development; improvement of infrastructures, including construction of facilities at MGIRI campus; construction of a hostel; and development of a VIP guest house.

NBCC’s project management services will see the project through execution mode as Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) under NBCC. NBCC posted a net profit of ₹138.5 crore for the December quarter, up 25.1% from the year-ago period, when it made a net profit of ₹110.7 crore.

Total revenue from operations grew 16.6% to ₹2,827 crore from ₹2,423 crore a year earlier. EBITDA was up 22% at ₹142 crore compared to ₹116.8 crore last year. EBITDA margin expanded modestly to 5% from 4.8% in the prior-year quarter.