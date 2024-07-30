NBCC Wins ₹411.45 Crore Contract for New Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra

NBCC’s subsidiary has been awarded a contract worth ₹411.45 Crore to build a new medical college and a 430-bed hospital in Maharashtra.

The contract was granted to HSCC (India) Ltd, which will handle the construction of a government medical college with a capacity for 100 students and a hospital with 430 beds in Buldhana. This project was sanctioned by the Medical Education and Ayush Department of Maharashtra.

At the time of writing on July 30, 2024 at 10:32 am, shares of NBCC (India) Ltd is currently trading at ₹187 which is a 0.0053% gain than the previous close. NBCC (India) Ltd stock has witnessed a total of 306% gain in the last one year, and 129% gain since the beginning of the year.

NBCC, originally known as National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Its operations cover several key areas, including:

Project Management Consultancy (PMC), which involves the redevelopment of government properties.

Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services.

Real Estate Development.

Recently, NBCC has made notable acquisitions, such as:

The complete acquisition of Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited (HSCC) from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on November 6, 2018.

Acquiring more than 51% of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL) in 2017, a company under the Ministry of Steel.

Based in New Delhi, NBCC operates through 31 regional offices across India and manages projects internationally. Its global footprint includes countries such as Iraq, Libya, Nepal, Mauritius, Turkey, Botswana, Maldives, Yemen, Oman, UAE, Dubai, and various parts of Africa.

The company undertakes a wide range of projects, including the redevelopment of government properties, and the construction of infrastructure such as roads, railway stations, hospitals, medical colleges, educational institutions, office buildings, bridges, and various industrial and environmental structures.

NBCC is also designated as the primary agency for implementing various government projects and initiatives.