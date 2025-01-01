iifl-logo-icon 1
NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

1 Jan 2025 , 01:38 PM

NCC Ltd secured an order worth ₹349.7 crore in December 2024, awarded by a private company. The project pertains to the building division and excludes any internal orders. The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.

Last week, NCC’s Head of Strategy, Neerad Sharma, expressed confidence in achieving the FY25 order inflow target of ₹20,000-22,000 crore. According to Sharma, NCC has already achieved 55-60% of the lower band of the target, showcasing strong progress.

On January 1, 2025 at 1:34 Pm, shares of NCC Ltd is currently trading at ₹274.75 which is a 0.31% gin than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 11% in the last six months.

On November 28, NCC received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority for a significant domestic contract.

The company won a ₹3,389.49 crore EPC contract for the Daudhan Dam under the Ken-Betwa Link Project. The Ken-Betwa project excludes GST and comes with a completion timeline of 72 months. These developments reflect NCC’s growing portfolio and commitment to achieving its fiscal goals for 2024-25.

