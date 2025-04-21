iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NHPC Plans Bond Issue Worth ₹2,000 Crore on April 23

21 Apr 2025 , 10:07 AM

NHPC Limited, a government-owned hydropower company, has announced its intention to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through a private placement of bonds during the financial year 2025–26. The board of directors of NHPC is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for fundraising.

According to the regulatory filing, the board will expressly examine and sanction the Key Information Document (KID) relating to the issue of bonds. The company will issue unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, and non-cumulative bonds.

These bonds will be issued in one or more tranches depending on the company’s funding needs during the current financial year. The issue of proposed bonds is a part of NHPC’s overall borrowing strategy to fund operational costs and growth plans for the future in FY 2025–26.

In its latest financial release, NHPC has reported a 52.5% decline in year-on-year net profit at ₹231 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. During the same quarter last fiscal year, the company recorded a net profit of ₹486.7 crore, reflecting sharply lower profitability.

In spite of the fall in profit, the revenue from operations of NHPC increased 11.3% year-on-year to ₹2,286.8 crore for Q3 FY25 from ₹2,055.5 crore in Q3 FY24. There was improvement in the operating performance of the company, with EBITDA improving by 35.8% to ₹1,021.5 crore, up from ₹752.1 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter under review was 44.7%, a significant jump from 36.6% in the comparable quarter of the last fiscal. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, is indicative of NHPC’s high operational efficiency amid bottom-line profit pressure.

The upcoming board meeting and fundraising decision will be closely watched by investors and market participants, as it may signal the company’s funding strategy and financial priorities for the next fiscal year.

Related Tags

  • Bond Issue
  • NHPC Limited
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Appoints Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as CMD

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Appoints Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as CMD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|11:00 PM
TCS to upgrade retail trading platform for ICICI Securities

TCS to upgrade retail trading platform for ICICI Securities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:46 PM
Tata Investment’s Q4 net profit tanks ~38%

Tata Investment’s Q4 net profit tanks ~38%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:43 PM
Coal India, DVC sign pact for ₹16,500 Crore deal

Coal India, DVC sign pact for ₹16,500 Crore deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:41 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 22, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 22, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:32 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.