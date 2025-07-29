NTPC Green Q1 Results: Net Profit jumps ~59% y-o-y

NTPC Green Energy posted a 59% year-on-year jump in its net profit for the April–June quarter of FY26. The business noted that its net profit for the quarter jumped to ₹220 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, net profit came in at ₹138 Crore, backed by higher generation and a steady operational performance.

The business said that its revenue from operations stood at ₹680 Crore. This was a 17.60% year-on-year growth against ₹578 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter.

The company also informed that its topline improved on the back of enhanced capacity utilisation across operational assets.

The company said that it reported an EBITDA of ₹603 Crore for the June quarter. This was 15.80% higher than ₹512 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

During the quarter under review, the business added 260 MW of new capacity during the quarter. With this, the total capacity increased to 3.4 GW, while it is under the process to implement another 7.4 GW.

The business logged an EBITDA margin of 88.60% during the quarter, mostly flat.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com