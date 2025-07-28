iifl-logo

Odisha Clears ₹870 Crore Renewable Projects Totaling 178 MW

28 Jul 2025 , 11:31 AM

The Odisha government has approved four new renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 178 megawatts. The investment linked to these projects stands at ₹869.8 crore, according to a statement from the state Energy Department.

The clearances were granted by the department’s single window committee earlier this week. The panel reviews and fast-tracks approvals for large-scale power and energy proposals.

Among the new projects is a 69.5 MW solar park by Prozeal Green Energy, which will come up in Biramaharajpur, located in Subarnapur district. INOX Solar received a nod for a 49.5 MW solar installation in Telkoi, Keonjhar.

State-owned miner Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) got approval to set up a 10 MW solar project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district. In a separate approval, NLC India Renewables will develop a wind power project in Papadahandi, part of Nabarangpur district.

With these latest additions, the total renewable capacity approved by the committee has reached 1,844.86 MW. Investment commitments from these projects now add up to ₹12,599.79 crore, the department noted in its release.

