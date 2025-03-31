Ola Electric Faces Third MoRTH Notice Over Sales Mismatch

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a third letter to the electric two-wheeler startup Ola Electric, about the discrepancies in its sales and registrations for February 2025

The MoRTH has also raised concerns about the accuracy of Ola’s claims of selling 25,000 scooters in February after only 8,652 scooters were actually registered. This discrepancy has been blamed on an ongoing dispute with the vehicle registration vendors used by the company.

Ola Electric has said that they plan to register all scooters sold in February by end of March 2025. Approximately 19,000 Ola Electric scooters have been registered as of March. But it is not yet clear how many were sold in February compared to March.

So it has sent some specific queries to Ola Electric to confirm the real number of scooters sold and delivered in February, as well as the number of scooters registered. The company has also been asked to state how many scooter models being sold currently have valid trade certificates.

The queries comes with a seven-day deadline to reply, which is issued to Ola Electric. However, the company has received notice from various state level RTOs to stop its operations, and showrooms have been closed and the scooters have been impounded due to the absence of a valid trade certificate.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is now waiting for a comprehensive report to be submitted by (Automotive Research Association of India) ARAI to find out if Ola Electric has operational service centres across the country and if it broke any laws regarding sales reporting.

In another development, Ola Electric has settled its legal matter with Rosmerta Digital Services Limited. Ola Electric’s dues, of ₹23 crore, remained unpaid, prompting Rosmerta to file a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the same.