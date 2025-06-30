iifl-logo
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

30 Jun 2025 , 11:27 PM

The Oswal Group is stepping deeper into real estate with a plan to build Ludhiana’s largest hotel a 200-room luxury property under the Westin Hotels & Resorts brand. The company’s realty arm, Vardhman Amrante Pvt Ltd, has partnered with Marriott International to manage the upcoming hotel, which will be part of a larger seven-acre commercial development in the city.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Adish Oswal, Chairman of the Oswal Group, said the total investment in the hotel will be around ₹260 crore, with construction scheduled to begin sometime next year. The project is expected to be completed and operational by the end of 2030.

“This will be the first Westin in Ludhiana, and also the largest hotel property in the city,” Oswal said. The hotel will sit within a broader commercial complex that has a projected built-up area of around 17 lakh square feet. This marks one of several upcoming projects by the group.

Just last month, the company announced plans to invest ₹1,350 crore over the next three years across 3–4 developments in Ludhiana and other cities in Punjab.

While the Oswal Group is traditionally known for its presence in the textile business, it began diversifying into real estate in 2014. So far, the group has completed 15 lakh sq. ft. in the residential segment and is currently working on a shopping mall spanning 2.75 lakh sq. ft.

The group’s listed firm, Vardhman Polytex, reported revenues of around ₹400 crore for FY24. As for Marriott, this will be its fifth property in Punjab. The global hospitality chain currently operates 158 hotels in India, across 18 brands, including Westin, Ritz-Carlton, and JW Marriott.

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

30 Jun 2025|10:30 PM
Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

