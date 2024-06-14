iifl-logo
Paytm, Samsung to partner for seamless ticket booking

14 Jun 2024 , 09:54 AM

Shares of One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company, surged nearly 6% on June 13 after announcing a partnership with Samsung for ticket bookings. The partnership enables Galaxy smartphone users to book flights, movies, buses, and event tickets directly through Samsung Wallet.

At the time of writing, on 14 June, 2024, at 09:27 am, shares of Paytm were trading at ₹432.40 which is a 1.02% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed 49% dip in the last one year, and 33% dip since the beginning of the year. 

Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director at Samsung India, expressed excitement over the new features, highlighting the ease of purchasing tickets without switching apps.

Users can add tickets to Samsung Wallet via the “Add to Samsung Wallet” feature, providing seamless access to various venues. The services become available after updating the Samsung Wallet app through the Galaxy Store, with both auto and manual update options.

